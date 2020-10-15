For the last 29 years, Christmas in the Nighttime Sky has been a bright spot in our hearts, memories, and even in the sky with a massive fireworks show each year. The event has brought together thousands of people each year at Kimberly Nurseries to kick-off the Christmas season after Thanksgiving and to collect toys for local kids. But this year, coronavirus concerns have cancelled what would have been the 30th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky. In a press release, event organizers wrote:

The skies will remain dark around Twin Falls the day after Thanksgiving this year. We put our heads together and tried to think of every way possible to still safely hold the event this year. But after much consideration there were just too many covid-related issues to overcome.

Though Kimberly Nurseries is an outdoor location, enforcing social distancing around the bonfires, in lines to see Santa, on transportation buses, and in food lines wouldn't be possible. It is out of caution for the health safety of the community that the event has been cancelled.

Those wishing to donate toys can still do so. Each previous year there have been thousands of new toy and bike donations received at the event location. This year the need remains to get presents for kids in the Magic Valley who otherwise would go without. Event sponsors will be accepting toy donations at Kimberly Nurseries, Hub International, and the Townsquare Media radio station. Donations will be taken in a no-contact manner up until the week before Christmas and those toys will be given to the Toys For Tots organization to distribute to those in need.

We appreciate the generosity of the community in previous years and hope to see the spirit of giving shine again this year and in years to come.