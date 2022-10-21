Idaho Man Gets Life Sentence for Murder of 9-year-old Son

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man was handed a life sentence Thursday for the death of his 9-year-old son in 2020. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced 31-year-old Erik Osuna was sentenced by District Judge Steven Hippler to life without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of Emrik Osuna. It is the same sentence his wife, Monique Osuna, step-mother to Emrik, received in June for first degree murder. Emrik died on September 2, 2020 after being taken to the hospital when he became unresponsive. An investigation found Emrik was repeatedly tortured and beaten by his step-mother who also forced him to do excessive physical exercise and denied him food. Erik stood by and did nothing to stop the abuse which was captured on a nanny camera. "The defendant mentally and physically abused his son, in addition to never intervening or reporting the abuse committed by his wife," according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. Idaho law requires any adult to report child abuse or neglect within 24 hours. "Emrik Osuna was an innocent boy whose own father failed to protect him, and participated in abusing and torturing his son. On behalf of my entire office, I want to again extend our deepest condolences to Emrik’s loved ones for their unimaginable loss," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts in a statement.

