Man Sentenced for Death of Cellmate from Twin Falls County

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old man charged with killing his cellmate who was serving a sentenced out of Twin Falls County will spend a minimum of 30 years behind bars. The Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts recently announced the sentencing of Colton Reagan, 26, charged with the murder of 57-year-old Gerald Cummings Jr. According to the prosecutor, Cummings Jr., who was serving out a drug related sentence out of Twin Falls County, had been housed in the same cell as Reagan in December of 2021.

Reagan Had Been on Retained Jurisdiction, but Refused to Participate

Cummings Jr. was found in his cell brutally beaten by Reagan. He reportedly had a documented violent history while in custody. The Ada County Prosecutor said Reagan was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance in 2019 and was charged with grand theft in 2021 while on probation. Reagan was then sentenced to to a retained jurisdiction at the Idaho State Correctional Institute, but did not participate in the rehabilitative program and ended up going to prison.

Reagan Could Serve Up to Life In Prison

On March 10, Ada County District Judge Samuel Hoagland sent Reagan back to prison on a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years. Reagan pled guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in December of 2022; he had given up his right to appeal the sentence as part of the deal.

