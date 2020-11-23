BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)- The director who serviced the longest for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation passed away at her Boise home Saturday.

According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Yvonne Ferrell, 84, had served the Gem State from 1987 to 2002. She became the only female parks director in the country when she was hired. Ferrell had a long history of opening and developing new state parks like, Dworshak, Land of the Yankee Fork, Glade Creek, Lake Walcott, Lake Cascade, and Castle Rock. She also oversaw the opening of the Coeur d'Alene Parkway, Ashton to Tetonia Trail, Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes, and the Centennial Trail.

Those that have enjoyed the rental yurts and cabins around the state can thank Ferrell for incorporating them into various parks. The observatory at Bruneau Dunes State Park also came to be on her watch. In retirement Ferrell worked as the executive director for the National Association of State Liaison Officers, helped develop the Writers at Harriman State Park program, and was a founder of the Friends of Idaho State Parks.