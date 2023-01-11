TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Sawtooth National Forest has nine projects in Southern Idaho to improve facilities and trail systems that are eligible for state funding. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest is asking the public to comment on the projects that could be funded through grants from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Department from money collected from boating, recreation, along with off-road vehicle stickers. The Forest Service says the public's support of the projects are considered in the grant funding. Send comments to the contacts listed below before January 16.

The projects proposed for the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley include:

South Hills trail maintenance of 40 miles of single-track motorized trails and 34 miles of wide-track all-terrain vehicles. The project would focus on the Cassia Division of the Minidoka Ranger District. New barriers would be added to trails to prevent larger vehicles from entering certain trails. New signs and maps would also be added. You can call 208-677-8304, via e-mail at daniel.fischer@usda.gov for more information.

Replace two outdated toilet vaults at the Pettit Campground in the South Hills as well as picnic table, site markers, signs, and other needed improvements. People can also contact Daniel Fischer at 208-677-8304, via e-mail at daniel.fischer@usda.gov

Repairing and updating 100 miles of trails in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area for motorized travel. Project would repair motorbike trails in the White Cloud, Smoky, Boulder, Sawtooth, and Salmon River Mountains. Contact Caitlin Frawley, who can be reached at 208-774-3032, via e-mail at caitlin.frawley@usda.gov

Replace aging snowmobile and trailer transport for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. Contact for this project is Ethan Davis, who can be reached at 208-622-0095, via e-mail at ethan.davis@usda.gov

Purchase two electric trail bicycles for the Ketchum Ranger District trail crew to help maintain 230 miles of motorized trails. Contacts for this project are Zach Poff at Zachary.poff@usda.gov or Justin Blackstead at justin.blackstead@usda.gov

Trail maintenance due to increased use in the Ketchum Ranger District on 400 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Contacts for this project are Zach Poff at Zachary.poff@usda.gov or Justin Blackstead at justin.blackstead@usda.gov.

Maintenance for 300 miles of trails in the Fairfield Ranger District. Contact for this project is Steve Frost, who can be reached at 208-764-3202, via e-mail at steven.frost@usda.gov

Replace two aging snowmobiles in the Fairfield Ranger District used for management of the snowmobile recreation program. Contact for this project is Steve Frost, who can be reached at 208-764-3202, via e-mail at steven.frost@usda.gov

