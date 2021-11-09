Plan that 2022 Idaho Camping Trip Nine Months Out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Parks officials are reminding potential campers for 2022 that the nine-month window to make a campsite reservation is always available. According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR), people can begin making plans for summer camping and reserve a state campsite up to the beginning of August. “We’ve had a lot of people ask when we are going to open the reservation

window. The short answer is that the window is always open. Guests can reserve stays into August 2022 now,” explained Seth Hobbs, Registration and Reservations Program Manager in a prepared statement.

Idaho State Parks

Idaho State Parks are always available for reservation nine months out, but a transition in 2020 to a new system may have made some think it was only available for a certain period of time, according to IDPR. At the time the department was moving to a new system that required the feature to be shut down temporarily. IDPR said sites often fill up fast at many Idaho campgrounds across the state. Also, the entry and campsite reservations will cost out-of-state visitors double at some of the busiest Idaho State Parks. The Idaho Legislature passed a bill that increased the fees for non-resident visitors. For example, it will cost out-of-state campers $48 for a basic campsite, and $64 for a full hookup site. Entry fees will also cost a few dollars more at places like Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake, as well as Round Lake. To plan a vacation and reserve an Idaho-operated campsite go to idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com.

Idaho State Parks

Get our free mobile app