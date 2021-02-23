New Idaho Parks and Recreation Director Named

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A new director has been appointed to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Gov. Brad Little's office announced recently Susan Buxton will head the outdoor and recreation department for the state that includes 30 state parks, registration program for boats and other off-highway vehicles, and grant programs.

Buxton has been the interim director since September and served on the Parks and Recreation Board from 2012 to 2016. From 2016 she served as the administrator for the Idaho Division of Human Resources (DHR). “I am proud to give back to Idaho in my new role and will work hard alongside the outstanding team at the Department of Parks and Recreation to help improve Idahoans’ quality of life through the great work we do in supporting outdoor recreation and resource stewardship,” Buxton said in a prepared statement.

Buxton is a graduate of Whitman College and the University of Idaho College of Law. Buxton has worked as an attorney representing local governments and other clients on issues of water rights, land use, public finance, employment and other issues. David Fulkerson will serve as interim DHR Administrator when Buxton leaves the office in April.

Get our free mobile app