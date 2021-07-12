LOOK: Over 5,500 Sq Ft Home In Twin Falls For Less Than $1 Million

The housing market has been pretty crazy lately. If you are looking for a large home in the area that is beautiful and less than $1 million dollars, here is an option for you. I could never afford a place like this but it is fun to dream.

Seriously check out this home, it it 5,632 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. There is so much room for activities! It will cost you $875 thousand dollars if you want to live here.

5,632 square foot home for sale

