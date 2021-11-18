The music has already started to play, the trees are popping up around malls and stores, and the lights are beginning to hang from houses, as the Christmas season is approaching. Many have begun their shopping while others, like me, will wait or haven't even thought about it yet. While most will shop online to avoid crowds, there are still reasons worth getting out for to shop this year. There are deals to be found and items to be bought, that may not be online. If you are like me, you may want to see something in person and check it out before dropping your hard-earned money, but don't be like me and wait until the week of Christmas to start.

Credit: Holiday Vendor

If you want to start your shopping early or want to get some great ideas, there will be a holiday vendor sale this coming Saturday, November 20 at 215 Eastland Dr. in Twin Falls. The event will be from 10 AM to 6 PM and will provide shoppers a chance to shop from some local vendors in the area.

There will be a variety of things to buy from food, cooking dishes, nail polish, hand-made wood crafts, hand-painted art, hand-made animals and monsters, jewelry, cooking knives and so much more. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be present for the event and available for pictures. For full details and to see some of the vendors at the event you can visit their Facebook page.

Credit: Holiday Vendor

Get our free mobile app

It should be a fun afternoon and a chance to see some homemade local products that you can't find anywhere else. Head over this weekend and let the Christmas shopping begin.

Credit: Victoria Johnson Paparazzi Jewelry

Credit: Victoria Johnson Paparazzi Jewelry

Credit: Victoria Johnson Paparazzi Jewelry

Credit: Lauren Garcia LUPORI.CO

Credit: Lauren Garcia LUPORI.CO

Credit: Dianna Lyons

Credit: Dianna Lyons Perfectly Posh

Credit: Dianna Lyons DD's Dazzling Nails

Credit: Dianna Lyons DD's Dazzling Nails

Credit: Miranda Curtis Flirty & Curvy

Credit: Miranda Curtis Flirty & Curvy

Credit: Elizabeth Boswell Scentsy

11 Reasons You're Lucky To Live In Southern Idaho Southern Idaho is amazing and you're lucky you live here.