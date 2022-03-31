Weird Idaho Home For Sale Looks Like It’s Straight From The Shire

This Idaho home is so strange! It is strangely cool and strangely scary. It is for sale in Clark Fork, Idaho. I am trying to figure out how they came up with this shape and, also, why.

These photos and comments are from Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page:

Zillow Gone Wild Zillow Gone Wild loading...

I am pretty sure this home is in the shape of one of those massage guns. I am not the only one that thinks it too! The comment section is amazing in these photos. James suggested it was a cool bomb shelter that didn't get buried. Liz states that it also functions as a hairdryer.

One person suggested that "behind this curtain are the dead government secrets you're not allowed to see until you buy the property."

"Nothing here looks safe and up to code, except the fire extinguisher", "It looks like a kiddie playland" according to Emily.

Irene: "A Monster with wet feet lives in the closet"

Christine: "I can have a shanty of my very own?! Unibomber mode activated!" Chazz: "I like how the Jeffrey Dahmer She Shed really ties the whole thing together" Shannon: "And there's the murder shack. Now it all makes sense"

Kelly: "Is this where they line up people to get ready to be inducted into the cult?" Hannah: "I'm getting claustrophobic just looking at this..."

Kristyn: "Is anyone else just relieved at this point that there's a normal toilet?

Kay: "Pantry or dorm? You get to decide!", Given: "Is this where they keep the bodies?" Jennifer: "Ultimate prepper's pantry"

Terri: "Is this a bedroom?" Emily, "Why is there carpet on the ceiling?"

Andrea, "Those shelves are making me twitch"

Diana: "Do you think it is green so that it is camouflaged with the area? I am thinking cult or survivalists"

"This gives me Hobbit vibes!"

Chazz: "When you know a guy who can do it way cheaper" Blan: "This is adorable and I would live in it"

Pam: "Teletubbies!" Kirsten:"This looks like a dying pinata. It's very paper mache"

But in all fairness it is in a beautiful location