Fans were left wondering why Luke Perry wasn't honored during the 2020 Oscars on Sunday (February 9) night.

The 92nd Academy Awards held a moving in memoriam segment with a performance of The Beatles' "Yesterday" sung by Billie Eilish while photos of those we lost played on a screen in the background.

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood was nominated for the coveted Best Picture award, which was Perry's last film.

The 2019 ceremony was held on February 24 and Perry passed away from a stroke on March 4, naturally, fans assumed that he would be honored during this year's telecast.

Perry wasn't the only star excluded from the segment, Cameron Boyce was also left out. Boyce passed away on July 6 from "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy." Boyce starred in a handful of films including Disney's Descendants films, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, Mirrors, among numerous television projects.

Horror movie legend Sid Haig was also left out of the segment. The House of 1000 Corpses star died in September at 80-years-old.

See fan reactions, below.