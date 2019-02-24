Oscar Winners 2019: See the Complete List

The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here! The 91st annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles tonight (Sunday, Feb. 24), and we'll have the list of Oscar winners for 2019, below.

The 2019 Academy Awards will honor the best movies and achievements in film from 2018, including nominations for acclaimed titles like A Star Is Born , Roma , Black Panther and The Favourite .

Below, check out the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations, which were announced by The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross back on on Jan. 22. Stay tuned through the evening as we update the winners list.

The 2019 Oscars air live on at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favorite

Green Book — WINNER

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born — WINNER

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

Black Panther — WINNER

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma — WINNER

Shoplifters

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo — WINNER

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence. — WINNER



Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER



Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao — WINNER

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin — WINNER



Best Production Design

Black Panther — WINNER

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma — WINNER

A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man — WINNER

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book — WINNER

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman — WINNER

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter, Black Panther — WINNER

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice — WINNER

