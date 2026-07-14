Hot weather means summer and fairs. Three of the top county fairs in the Magic Valley are putting the finishing touches on event planning. My friend, Penne Main, wrote the other day and asked when the fair began in her native Jerome County. It starts in just under five weeks, and runs from August 10th to the 15th. Then the fun begins closer to her home. Cassia County Fair opens August 15th and closes on the 22nd. Twin Falls County opens on September 2nd and closes on Labor Day.

The List is a Busy One

If you can’t wait for cotton candy and corn dogs until August, Minidoka County is less than a couple of weeks away. Opening day is July 26th, and it wraps up on August 1st. Gooding County is in August, from the 17th through the 22nd. Lincoln County is the early bird on my list. It starts Thursday, July 16th.

For Some, the Fair is Hard Work

We’ll have more details on other fairs, but as the list grows, it gets confusing. A guy who used to work at the radio station would make an effort to attend every fair in the region. He grew up on a ranch, and fairs were the way he got a break from work! Though for some the fair is work. One 4-H mom told me she never got to walk the fair until her kids were grown up casually! She was always riding herd, in a sense, in the barns and stables.

For all the fun, remember that our fairs remain agricultural expositions and recognize their impact on Idaho's economy and culture.