7 Magic Valley Farmers Markets You Need To Check Out

Who doesn't love farmers' market season? I know it is one of my favorite things about the warmer months. There are some amazing farmer's markets around the area that you definitely need to check out.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Blue Rock Farm Market

They are located at 1705 Grandview Dr North across from the hospital. Blue Rock Farm Market always has amazing locally grown produce and fresh dairy products. They carry Cloverleaf products as well.

Credit: Shelley Pauls on Unsplash Credit: Shelley Pauls on Unsplash loading...

Countryside Farm Market

Countryside Farm Market is located at 2794 Addison Ave in Twin Falls. They have some amazing produce that is always fresh. It is grown right there at that location which is pretty awesome. It is my favorite place to grab pumpkins in the fall. They also have wonderful salsa, salad dressings and more.

Jerome Farmers Market

The location alone is worth going to check out. It is at the Mountain View Barn off of Hwy 93 on 300 South Rd. They always have some great stuff there as well as some super fun events. Last few years they did Harry Potter-themed events.

Photo by Benito Baeza Photo by Benito Baeza loading...

Lincoln County Crossroads Farmer's Market

Not only do they offer great products, but they have live music. This one is located on the lawn of the Lincoln County Courthouse. Sometimes they have live music as well. Lots of fun entertainment and shopping.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Downtown Twin Falls Farmer's Market

They have some really cool things. They shut down Main street Downtown for a little while for this event. There are great vendors, you can check out the food and bars while also doing some shopping. It isn't open just yet but we will let you know when it starts.

Twin Falls Farmers Market

This one is usually located in the Magic Valley Mall parking lot. They have some cool stuff to buy, some great vendors to check out as well.

Hagerman Farmers Market

On Sundays you can go to 1071 E 2900 S in Hagerman and check out this market. They will have wine tasting, games, food, vendors and of course, produce. This one is fun for the entire family.

BONUS:

CSI Breckenridge across from the CSI Expo Center is one place you definitely have to go to when it is open. For the last few years it hasn't been open so we will find out if this year will be different. They usually have a u-pick garden and some really cool vendors. We will let you know if they plan on opening this year.

Cloverleaf Downtown Farm Market is opening soon. I had to add this because I imagine it is going to be amazing, I just can't say it is a definite must-go because it isn't open yet. But, you definitely must go.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.