With a holiday on Monday, the week has been going by quickly and it is almost time for another weekend. Many of us may need a weekend to take it easy, relax, and try to catch up on sleep and chores we put off over the long weekend last week, but for those that want to get out and have fun, there is much to do around the Magic Valley. The only way to be bored in Twin Falls this time of year is if your goal is to be bored. Here are some of the events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley.

Friday, July 8 - Back the Blue

The annual Back the Blue event is back, and it is taking place this Friday in Twin Falls City Park, beginning at 6 PM. If you haven't heard of Back the Blue, it is an event to show support for the men and women that protect and serve Twin Falls every single day. Officers from Twin, Kimberly, and others across the Magic Valley will be on hand. There will be food, and live music, and you can meet the officers that protect us. It is a great way to get to know the officers better.

Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 - Declo Days

Jump in your car and drive about 45 minutes east of Twin to Declo, Idaho this weekend for Declo Days. The two-day event starts at 7 PM on Friday with the sidewalk chalk art contest. There are tons of events taking place this weekend that are apart of Declo Days. Friday night will include a hypnotist show as well as a movie in the park where they will be showing 'Open Season.' Raffles, a parade, games, food, and even a cornhole tournament will all take place on Saturday. Click on the link to see a full schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, July 9 - Wake in the Snake

For those that love to wakeboard, or perhaps you enjoy watching cause you can't, the 24th annual Wake in the Snake will be taking place in Burley this weekend. The event is free to watch, but for those wanting to participate, Thursday, July 7 is the final day to sign up. The event will start at 9 AM on Saturday with riders needing to show up at 7:30 AM. For those watching, make sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and for food, there will be hotdogs, hamburgers, shaved ice, and ice cream for sale. The event will be at River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.

Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10 - Shoshone Arts in the Park

The annual Shoshone Arts in the Park is back again this year for the 34th year. The event will take place at the Lincoln County Courthouse Lawn in Shoshone and will take place from 9 AM until 6 PM on Saturday and from 10 AM until 4 PM on Sunday. More than fifty artists will be there as well as sculptures, paintings, ceramics, photography, folk art, woodwork, glass, jewelry and much more. There will be food and music as well.

Saturday, July 9 - Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Motorcycle Ride & BBQ

If you like riding motorcycles, eating BBQ, and honoring veterans, then this event is perfect for you. Even if you don't like BBQ that is ok. The 8th annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Motorcycle Ride and community BBQ is this Saturday. Registration is free and riders will be gathering at 8 AM at Twin Falls City Park and the ride will begin at 10 AM. After the ride, there will be a free community BBQ in the park. Click on the link for details of the route for the ride.

All Weekend - Farmers Markets

For those that are seeking a more relaxing, laid-back weekend, but still want to get out of the house, heading to one of the many farmers' markets in the area is a great way to go. Jerome, Main Street, Magic Valley Mall, or Hagerman, all offer something different and are all worth going to, depending on how far you are willing to drive. Load up on fresh fruits, vegetables, local crafts, and much more at any of the multiple markets in the area. Click the link to check out some of the many markets in the Magic Valley.

Some of you may need the weekend to regroup from the holiday, but for those that don't want to waste a single summer weekend, get outside and enjoy one of the many events this weekend, or perhaps enjoy a relaxing day kayaking, fishing, or camping. The winters are long in Idaho, so even if you are tired, find a way to get out and enjoy some outdoor activities or events while the summer allows it. Have a safe and happy weekend.

