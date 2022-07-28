Summer is rolling right along and weekend after weekend is full of events taking place. Some weekends have more than others, but there is much to do every weekend. The Magic Valley does a great job of encouraging its residents to get out of the house and spend time in the community eating, laughing, and having fun. Sometimes it is nice to stay home and rest, but that is what the colder months are for. Get on out and enjoy at least one event every weekend if you can. Here is what is going on this weekend in and around Twin Falls.

Thursday, July 28 - Teen Game Night

If you have teenagers that are spending too much time in the house this summer, encourage them to get out of the house, be social, and have some fun with a game night at the public library in Buhl. The Buhl library will be holding a teen game night on Thursday, July 28 from 7 PM until 10 PM. All teens attending will need a permission slip, and the event will be a lock-in for the safety of all involved. Participants must be aged between 12 to 18 and will have to let the staff know how they will be leaving the event at the end of the night.

Friday, July 29 - Twin Falls Police Hiring Event

For anyone that has ever wanted to be a police officer or wants to know if they have what it takes to potentially be one in the future, this event is perfect for you. The Twin Falls Police Department will be hosting a hiring event this Friday, beginning at 8:30 AM at the CSI Canyon Building. The physical agility test will be held at the Canyon Building, with oral board interviews to be assigned later. There are limited spots available. Start your weekend off with a possible career change, or take a step in pursuing a career as a police officer.

Thursday, July 28 Through Sunday, July 31 - Lincoln County Fair

With summer getting near the end, it means the beginning of the fair season. Soon the biggest fairs in the state will be taking place, but it starts with some of the smaller ones. What's better than attending one fair? Attending multiple fairs. The Lincoln County Fair began last weekend, July 23, and runs until this Sunday, July 31. Even though it has been going for a bit, there is still plenty to catch. Tickets to enter that fair are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $7 for children 6 to 12. Click on the link to see the full schedule.

Friday, July 29 - Movie in the Park

Before the summer ends and the movies in the park go away, make sure to grab your lawn chair, your blankets, and a snack or two and head out to Buhl this Friday for their final movie in the park of the year. The movie will be at 9:30 PM at 523 Sawtooth Avenue, and this week they will be showing 'Wreck-It Ralph.' The movie will be put on by the Boys and Girls Club of Buhl. Go socialize, hang out as a family, or just relax by watching a movie. Make sure to not ruin the movie for those that want to watch it.

Saturday, July 30 - Kids Market Day

Looking to do a little local shopping this weekend? Look no further than the Kids Market Day, taking place at Twin Falls City Park from 10 AM until 1 PM on Saturday, July 30. The event is run by kids, who have set up a booth to sell a product that they have created themselves. Make sure to go see what these kids have come up with, and support them at the same time. You don't know what amazing product you may find and not even know that you need it yet.

All Weekend - Farmer's Markets

Every weekend around this time of year there are tons of farmer's markets taking place. Downtown Twin, at the Magic Valley Mall, Blue Rock Farm, Hagerman, and Jerome are just a few of the many in the area. Get some fresh food, locally handcrafted art, and much more, depending on which market you go to. At the one in Hagerman, there is laser tag, mini horse rides, and live music. Find the one closest to you or that best fits you and head out to a farmer's market or two this weekend.

Monday, August 1 Through Saturday, August 6 - Minidoka County Fair

While technically after the weekend, the Minidoka County Fair begins on Monday, August 1, and will run all week. There is no gate fee and parking is free. Rodeos, ice cream, live music, and so much more will all be at the fair. While the Lincoln County Fair ends on Sunday, you can make it a goal to attend as many as possible, with also hitting the Minidoka Fair since it begins the following day. For a full breakdown and schedule of what to expect at the fair, make sure to click the link.

It seems like it just began, but this is the final weekend in July. Make sure to get out and take advantage of one of the few weekends remaining until school starts back up. It will be a hot one, but the heat is worth facing when it comes to getting out and having fun. No matter what you choose to do this weekend, be safe and have fun.

