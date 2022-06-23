As of this last week, it is now officially summer. The weather is proving to feel like it as well. With the heat rolling in, many of us will be spending time on weekends cooling off at the lake, on a river, or finding ways to enjoy the summer weather. One great thing about the summer is that it brings amazing music with it. An outdoor concert on a summer night is one of the best things there is, and this week is packed full of shows to attend, but picking which one can be tough. There is more going on than just music festivals and concerts, but here are some options for what to do this weekend around Southern Idaho.

Wednesday, June 22 through Saturday, June 25 - Gordy's Highway 30 Music Fest

Highway 30 Music Fest is finally here. It all started on Wednesday and will be going on until Saturday Night. Tickets are still available if you would like to attend. The event is taking place out in Filer at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds and will see 32 different bands make their way to the area over the four days. For a full list of the lineup and when each artist will be performing, make sure to click the link. You may not be able to make it to the whole festival, but try to head out for a day or two, even if only for a couple of hours.

Friday, June 24 - Nelly and TI Concert

If you are a fan of 90s hip-hop and rap, then you are in luck as Nelly and T.I. will be performing this weekend at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino in Fort Hall. Tickets are still available, and while you are there you might as well rent a room and make a weekend trip out of it. Gamble, relax by the pool and enjoy a concert as well. It may get a little hot in there though, but don't take off all your clothes, they will kick you out if you do.

Saturday, June 25 - British Car Show

Take a break from concerts and music festivals and enjoy some classic cars in Twin Falls, as the Idaho British Car Club will be having a car show in Twin Falls City Park this weekend from 9 AM to 2 PM. The event is free and there will be food trucks and raffles to support the Children's Museum of the Magic Valley. Enjoy some classic and modern British cars up close. You may see some rare cars you have never seen before. Make sure to head to Twin Falls City Park this weekend to check it out.

Saturday, June 25 - Boise Music Festival

Perhaps you weren't able to get Highway 30 Music Fest tickets, or you are looking for something a little different, then the Boise Music Festival might be fitting for you. The beautiful thing about this festival is it is one day, so you can make it to both festivals if you choose. Lady A and Eve 6 headline this year's lineup, with Walker Hayes, also being there. They have a wide variety of music and a great lineup. Make sure to click on the link for the full details and full breakdown of who you can see performing this Saturday.

Saturday, June 25 - Brad Paisley Concert

If you decide to attend the Nelly and T.I. concert, perhaps you would like to make it two shows in one weekend, or perhaps you only want a country music concert, but Brad Paisley will be performing this weekend at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino as well. Tickets are still available. See two shows, or just see Paisley, either way, the Shoshone-Bannock Casino has a big weekend taking place.

Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 - Farmers' Markets

There are tons of Farmers' Markets across the Magic Valley, and the summer is the perfect time to enjoy shopping outside for delicious fresh grown products, as well as finding locally hand-crafted items as well. From the Twin Falls Market in the Magic Valley Mall to the one downtown on Main Street, you can find multiple markets in Twin Falls, or you can find others in the Magic Valley such as the one in Jerome or Hagerman. Click the link to see some of the locations in the area and find which is closest to you and the one that fits you best.

For concert lovers, this is the weekend you have been waiting for. Festivals, concerts, cars, and farmers' markets, make it a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the first official weekend of summer. With so many options, it'll be hard to figure out how to spread out your time and money. Perhaps a day in the pool, on a boat, or camping is more suiting for you. It is expected to be warm, so drink lots of water and try to stay as cool as you can. Have a great weekend.

