Majority of Visitors to Idaho State Parks Not Paying Fee

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Most people using Idaho State Parks are not paying the $5 entry fee to get in as many parks continue to remain open during state stay-at-home orders .

According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, an estimated three out of four visitors to the state's parks have not paid the entry fee. This is aside from those who have paid for the park pass sticker when they registered their vehicles.

Idaho Parks and Recreation said the park system has seen an increase in visitors this spring, but most people are getting in for free. Many fee kiosks and booths were shut down for the safety of park employees, but the $5 fee has still been required. State parks are only 10 percent funded from the state budget, the rest comes from entrance and user fees, according to the department. As the Gem State went into a stay-home order because of the coronavirus campgrounds closed for camping and have been only available for day-use, eliminating camping fees.

According to Idaho Parks and Recreation, the parks cannot be maintained throughout the year with 75 percent of visitors not paying to use them. Many parks have fee deposit tubes available to make the $5 payment.