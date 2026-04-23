The government can’t produce a magic wand and create utopia, but it can sometimes try to ease disaster. The Small Business Administration is recognizing the historic drought plaguing portions of southern Idaho. Twin Falls, Owyhee, and Cassia Counties are the focus, where drought has been a serious threat to agriculture and businesses working with agricultural concerns. Huge swaths of Owyhee and Twin Falls Counties are defined as being in exceptional drought. The majority of Cassia County is described as being in extreme drought.

The Goal is to Tide You Through

The loans are low-interest and are designed to allow businesses to meet current and short-term obligations. In essence, to tide them over until next year, when it’s hoped that conditions will improve. You can learn more about your options by clicking on this link. Remember, it’s a government program, so before you start the application process, have a pile of records available and a Tylenol jar. None of this will be easy (think about your recently completed taxes!) The program does exclude some large dairy and beef operations.

Water Shortages are Already Upon Us

Some farms and ranches near the Nevada and Utah state lines were only expected to have water allotments of less than two weeks. With a limited snow pack in the mountains, a steady and ready supply of water isn’t likely during summer.

The other worry that people are dealing with is fire. The ground is parched, and a good spring or summer lightning storm could be the spark for a very challenging season. Governor Brad Little said last week in Idaho Falls that local fire agencies are working closely with the state and federal government for a coordinated attack at the start of any fire.