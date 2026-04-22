Forrest Anderson told me about the place. He had stayed at the Hotel Nevada on his way to a convention in Las Vegas. The old hotel has been standing in Ely for 97 years. There have been some renovations. While the rooms are still smaller than in most modern hotels, the showers are modern, and you can park right out front on the street. The place has a walk of fame outside, honoring former guests, including Hollywood greats, President Lyndon Johnson, and former First Lady Pat Nixon. She was born in Ely.

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

It Harkens to a Simpler Time

The theme inside is Old West. I met a lot of tourists when I stayed there. Many from Eastern Europe, including some Russians, were having way too good a time. They grew up watching American Westerns (Leonid Brezhnev was a big fan). The movies and the wide open spaces of Nevada represent liberty to them, something often in short supply back home.

You Can Hear the Echoes

Several old hotels in Nevada claim to be haunted, and the Hotel Nevada has a few tales as well. Ely doesn’t have the glitz of Las Vegas or Reno, and is obviously much smaller. There’s a gritty feel, but I found the hotel staff and workers at local shops to be friendly, talkative, and with a knowledge of local history, they’re willing to share. The hotel is a great place to stay if you’re visiting Great Basin National Park or boarding the historic railway.