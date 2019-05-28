Man Builds Model of Twin Falls St. Edward Church

Open the doors and see all the people!

You’re looking at more than 200 hours of work. This replica of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Twin Falls is the handiwork of Karl Corbin. Mr. Corbin is Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a scout leader and a model railroader.

The model will make its way to display at the model railroading exhibit at the Twin Falls County Fair. It won’t be there permanently. Eventually, it’ll make its way to charitable auction.

Corbin got his start model railroading as a boy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore (the eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay). The area was heavily served by railroads. Later, he made a career in the military and eventually settled in Twin Falls to be close to a daughter teaching school in the area. The basement of his current home is somewhat of a train museum.

The exhibit at the fairgrounds has been completely transformed and remains the fair’s most popular draw.