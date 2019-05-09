Man Charged for Reported Gang Rape in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- A 24-year-old man has been accused in a gang rape reported Friday in Twin Falls.

According to charging documents by Twin Falls Police, Stephen Wells-Gee is accused of one count of rape for the May 3 incident in which the female victim claims she had been raped by several males.

Twin Falls Police say they were called to a residence and spoke to a man who had driven the victim home from a condemned apartment on Main Street, where the alleged rape occurred.

The victim was intoxicated and upset, according to the affidavit. The man had said he had found the female and Wells-Gee, 24, in the abandoned apartment where the accused had been squatting.