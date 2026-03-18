I remember paying just under a buck fifty for gas during the winter of 2014-15. Here in Twin Falls! I went looking for a picture I took at the time, because I didn’t believe I would ever see that price again, which, adjusted for inflation, was probably the lowest price in a century. While I didn’t locate the picture, I found another from a time when it was still below two dollars a gallon. I’m not sure we’ll see that again in my lifetime, but I do believe the latest crisis will pass.

Some Places Charge an Arm and a Leg

One of my guests told me he saw 4.50 a gallon in Hansen a couple of days ago. The place is remote, and there’s very little competition. A lot of people headed for the South Hills find it’s the last stop for fuel.

I’m old enough to remember gas at around 30 cents a gallon, but that was when working guys like my dad made only a few thousand dollars a year. I was in the sixth grade when the first energy crisis hit, and a senior in high school when the next one rolled along. Iran was responsible for the second one.

New Oil Sources are Soon Online

Today, we’re not nearly as dependent on foreign oil, and the latest crisis is fueling plans to expand domestic production. Which means, when the war ends, we may be in the best shape for domestic oil production since before 1970. Can we take the pain now for the reward later?