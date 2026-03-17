I once asked the founder of a St. Patrick’s Day parade why she did it. She was of Irish ancestry, and she told me she did it because after a long winter, people wanted an outlet. I suppose that’s why it’s the rare ethnic holiday that has become so popular across North America. The Irish themselves only recently adopted our celebration, initially to appease tourists. Corned beef and cabbage isn’t an Irish dish; it originated in a tavern in New York City. My dad’s people were from West Clare, but he preferred spaghetti.

The Religious Aspect is Long Forgotten

Unlike Valentine’s Day, the word Saint hasn’t been removed from March 17th, but to call it a Catholic holiday from the perspective of the celebration is quaint. St. Edward Church in Twin Falls has a greater emphasis on St. Joseph’s Day, which is the 19th.

Back in the 90s, I worked at a TV station with a woman named Jean Daugherty. Her brother was a legendary coach at Michigan State. She was a Notre Dame fan and told me she had been since she was a little girl. She was proud of her brother, but it didn’t change her allegiance. Her family also were Presbyterians! Which shows you old stereotypes don’t always fit.

Early to Bed and Early to Rise

I’m for ending some of those old images. I drive to work in the wee hours of the morning, and I would prefer not to encounter someone else weaving home. For some of us, this is a quiet day of reflection.