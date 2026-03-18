First, I’ll give the Twin Falls School District a pass on this one. The book exchange box outside district offices can’t be guarded 24/7. If it could, taxpayers would be asking why we’re shelling out money for three shifts of guards seven days a week. People can come by and leave books behind, and hours can pass before anyone takes notice, as someone did a few days ago.

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A guy sent me the pictures and asked to remain anonymous. He wasn’t happy about a homemade book in the box, which was prominently displayed, calling on teachers and staff to hide details about their kids if the kids are planning a gender transition. When I shared some pictures on my personal Facebook account, State Representative Bruce Skaug chimed in with a call to pass H822, which is designed to punish faculty and staff who fail to notify parents of changes involving their children.

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The homemade book references the measure and opposes its passage. A Democrat serving with Skaug (Minority Leader Ilana Rubel) believes the fines teachers could face are excessive. I believe we’re talking 100,000 dollars. Keep in mind that fines are instituted as a means of deterrence, and people aren’t all the same when it comes to risk tolerance.

Ultimately, this is a parental rights issue. Are they your kids, or do they belong to the state? Some parents are okay (I think they should be jailed) with a son or daughter transitioning before the age of 18. Others aren’t. And there are some teachers more concerned about political statements than young people.

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