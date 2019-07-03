Mayor Of South Idaho City Asked To Change Street Name By PETA

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has contacted city officials in Caldwell about renaming a road that the organization deems inappropriate.

PETA representatives have reached out to Mayor Garret L. Nancolas and have asked that a road in Canyon County have its name changed, according to details provided by CBS 2 News. The stretch of rural asphalt at the root of the matter, currently named Chicken Dinner Road, is not a proper representation of these "sensitive" and "intelligent" animals, said an organization spokesperson.

Google Maps

PETA has been no stranger as of late to the southern portion of the Gem State. The organization intervened in the case of a high school teacher in Preston who was found not guilty of animal cruelty after feeding a living puppy to a turtle in his classroom. Robert Crosland's misdemeanor charge was lifted in January of 2019 after it was determined the puppy was on the verge of dying.