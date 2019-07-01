Miley Cyrus performed as her Black Mirror alter ego Ashley O live in concert for the first time ever at Glastonbury music festival on Sunday (June 30).

Cyrus donned her now-signature lavender bob wig paired with thigh high boots, star earrings and a baseball cap with the letter "A" on it to perform her hit "On A Roll." The crowd was stunned at the surprise and went wild.

The song is currently on US Spotify's Top 40 Chart after debuting at No. 19 on Billboard's Pop Digital Song Sales Chart. Cyrus is one of only a handful of people who have released music under three monikers (Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus and Ashley O). She is also the first female artist this century to chart on the Billboard charts under three different monikers.

Along with the surprise Ashley O performance, Cyrus also covered Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black," Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" and Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters." Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X even joined in on the fun performing their crossover hit "Old Town Road."

Watch Ashley O's performance of "On A Roll," below!