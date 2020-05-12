Miracle And Banbury Announce Guidelines For Reopening

Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs have announced how they plan on reopening in a safe manner with the next phase or reopening Idaho businesses. They plan on opening May 16th under strict rules until May 30th.

This Saturday May 16th Miracle and Banbury will be open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Their regular hours will be 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. of Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.

According to the Miracle and Banbury website, they are open for reservation only through May 30th to ensure social distancing and safety. You can technically make a camping or overnight reservation with them but due to the amount of people allowed in the pools at one time there will be some limitations for campers and overnight visitors.

If you want to make a group reservation you can't until May 30th. I am not sure if you can call now to make a group reservation for AFTER May 30th but that might be a good idea if you can to ensure that you have space. I have a feeling it is going to be pretty crowded once everything starts to go back to normal.

Kayaking rentals at Banbury will be available by reservation only this weekend so at least you can practice some social distancing on the water.

Unfortunately, massages are still not available and will not be available until June in accordance with the order from the governor. For any information you can go to their website and give them a call. I can't wait to be able to go again.