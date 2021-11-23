Missing Pocatello ID Teen Last Contact Was November 16

A 16-year-old Pocatello female has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you know the whereabouts of Olivia Nicole Eddinton?

Olivia Nicole Eddinton's last date of contact was November 16, 2021, according to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The Pocatello Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to her current location to contact them immediately, at 208-234-6100.

Eddinton is 5'9", and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and is Native American. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She might have a black and blue duffle bag in her possession.

