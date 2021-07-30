Missing Twin Falls Teen Last Contact Was July 23

A Twin Falls' teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Joshua Jeremiah Dean McFerrin?

Joshua McFerrin's last date of contact is reported to be July 23, 2021, according to his missing person's profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. McFerrin, 17, is a Native American male, and is 5'7", and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He has short, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange and red shirt, as well as grey sweat pants. He has been missing for a week now.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joshua McFerrin, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.

