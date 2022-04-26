Jerome ID Police Ask For Help Locating Young Girl

South Idaho police are currently looking for a young girl that was reported missing on Sunday, April 24.

The Jerome Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Catherin Medina Palacios. Her profile has been added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, a state database that features missing juveniles.

Palacios is 5'2" and weighs 125 pounds. She is Hispanic and has red hair and brown eyes. The young girl also has pierced ears and a tattoo that reads, "Rose," on her left hand.

If you know the current whereabouts of Catherin Medina Palacios, please contact the Jerome Police Department, at 208-324-1911.

Idaho Missing