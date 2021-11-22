Montana Man Killed in Head-on Crash in Custer County

MACKAY, Idaho (KLIX)-A head-on crash that killed a Montana man and injured a Challis woman Monday morning is under investigation by Idaho State Police. Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at a little after 9 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 nor the of Mackey, in Custer County. According to Idaho State Police, a 44-year-old man from Hamilton, Montana was headed north in a Toyota Corolla when he went off the pavement, overcorrected, came back and crossed the centerline into a Toyota Sequoia head-on. The Montana man was thrown from his car and killed, he wasn't wearing a seat belt. A 26-year-old woman from Challis, who was driving the Sequoia, wasn't wearing a seat belt and taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. The crash blocked the highway for about five hours. THe Custer County Sheriff's Office and Butte County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

