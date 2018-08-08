Montana Motorcyclist Killed after Hitting Tree in Idaho

RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX) A Montana man died after missing a curve on an Idaho highway Tuesday night near Rathdrum. Jeremy Mcvicker, 31, of Kalispell, died after hitting a tree when he went off State Highway 53 on a Suzuki motorcycle at around 9:30 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. Mcvicker had missed a right hand curve, went across the road, hit the tree and was thrown from the bike. ISP says Mcvicker was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries at the scene.