Idaho is rich. Under the ground rich, and it’s not all gold and gemstones. It’s mineral wealth. Mining engineer Darr Moon (married to Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon) has said in the past that the mineral wealth in Idaho alone could pay off the massive national debt. That’s one state! Several neighboring states have similar troves. A story I came across over the weekend focused on an eastern vein of minerals. The Appalachian Range stretches from Alabama to Upstate New York and Canada. The writer explains that the United States is a sleeping giant when it comes to minerals.

Lefty is Blocking the Road

Why aren’t we tackling the resources? Ask any greenie in your neighborhood, and the crunchies will ramble on about Gaia, and then drive off in an electric vehicle powered by foreign-sourced minerals. For investors to get behind a mining project, they need assurances that the tree-huggers won’t gum up the works in court for the next 20 years. And what Lefty can’t get at the ballot box, Lefty can shop for a like-minded judge. Then the crunchies wonder why normal Americans consider the greenies weirdos. Many of them don’t raise kids because they see their fellow human beings as weeds. But the rest of us want our children and grandchildren to have better lives.

This is Building to a Crisis

The day will come when access to resources becomes an existential issue. A convert to conservatism is often a liberal who was cold and hungry. For the ones who find joy in your suffering, we need a legal strategy of our own.