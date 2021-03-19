Rathdrum Man Dies After ATV Crash

RATHDRUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rathdrum man died from his injuries following an all-terrain vehicle crash on a city street in north Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, 31-year-old Joshua Edelblute, died March 17, from his injuries he sustained on March 13, in an ATV crash on a Rathdrum street.

ISP said Edelblute was operating a newer Alterra ATV on State Street near Roth Court when he lost control of the vehicle, rolled, and was ejected. Edelblute was taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene.

ISP said Edelblute had not been wearing any safety equipment. The investigation is ongoing.

