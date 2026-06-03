A friend moved to California last November for family reasons. She’s a conservative Republican and the daughter of a Marine Corps Colonel, and it shows. She’s appalled by the homeless situation and the ever-present aroma of marijuana on the streets. Still, she told me she understands the attraction. The weather is pleasant year-round, and she made some friends in a very short period of time. She’s not sure she’s going to live there permanently, because the negatives right now outweigh the positives for her. She frequently asks me about life in Idaho. She doesn’t like snow and is weighing alternatives.

Why it Matters in Idaho

The story of my friend is why elections there have consequences here. I was listening to Clay Travis and Buck Sexton while driving home Tuesday, and they mentioned that from 1850 up until 2020, California’s population always grew, but then there was a change. Most of the people leaving there don’t come to Idaho, but it remains a top destination. Which is why politicians tell me housing costs are so high here. Supply and demand don’t match well.

That Republicans were actually competitive in Los Angeles and in the contest for Governor speaks volumes, but 28 to 30 percent of the vote won’t guarantee a win in November. Even a Governor Hilton would need to deal with a liberal legislature. (And why do successful Republican candidates for Governor in that state need to be born in Europe?)

It Comes Down to Governing Philosophy

I heard a talking head on TV blame California’s woes on one-party rule, which we have in Idaho. Yet, comparisons of social ills in the two states are vastly different. Is that a commercial for the Republican Party?