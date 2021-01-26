More Spectators Allowed at Idaho High School Games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-More spectators are now allowed inside for sporting events at Idaho public schools during the winter season under guidelines to deal with the COVID-19 virus.

The Idaho State Board of Education recently updated rules governing the amount of people allowed inside varsity sporting events to 40 percent of the gym's capacity during Stage 2 of Rebound Idaho, as long as physical distancing requirements are met or if face masks are worn. The number participating athletes is not used to determine the capacity of the facility. Late last week Gov. Brad Little asked the Board of Education to modify the parameters to allow for more people to view basketball game, wrestling matches and other indoor sports. The plan still requires administrators, staff, and other workers at games and matches to wear masks, as well as spectators when they are not seated; it does highly recommend spectators wear masks at all times.

This week the Board also removed the requirement for schools to clean the gyms between games or matches, saying it was difficult for schools, especially smaller ones, to find safe spaces for spectators to wait during the cleaning. Find the full requirements HERE.

