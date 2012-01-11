More Windmills On The Way

You can expect to be seeing more wind generating turbines going up in Twin Falls County in the near future. Exergy Development Group plans to add to its current seven wind farm projects with four more in Twin Falls County.new

It plans to add 23 projects total around the state to produce a total of about 116 megawatts of power. That would be enough power for approximately 100,000 average size homes. The added units in Twin Falls County will produce about 20 megawatts. Exergy will sell the power to Idaho Power Company at special rates under contract.