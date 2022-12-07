Moscow Police Search for White Car Seen Near Murder Scene

MOSCOW, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities involved in the investigation of the homicide of four University of Idaho Students are looking for information regarding a white car seen in the area at the time in early November. Moscow Police said Wednesday a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra was seen in the area of the King Street residence where the murder of the four students took place on evening of November 13. Police said in a statement recent tips have investigators thinking the occupants of the car may have information regarding the case. Police have asked anyone who may have information on the white Elantra or the individuals driving the car before the murders to call the tip line set up for the investigation:

Tip Line: 208-883-7180

Email: tipline@ci.moscow.id.us

Digital Media: fbi.gov/moscowidaho

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee GonCalves, 21 were found stabbed to death in their beds late Sunday morning. Police said they have no suspects in the case.

