Most Googled Questions About This Year’s Super Bowl Answered

This Sunday is officially the big game. This time of year even people who don't care anything about football tend to enjoy the parties and food. That leads some people to asking Google about the information they may need to make it through a party.

The 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl this year, just in case you really don't care about anything football and didn't know.According to Google Trends, it appears the majority of the country is asking questions about the San Francisco 49ers.

The top questions asked about the San Francisco 49ers are:

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers won? 5 When was the last time the 49ers went to the Super Bowl? February 3rd, 2013 Who won, 49ers or Packers? As much as I wish it wasn't true, the 49ers. Who owns the 49ers? John York When do the 49ers play? The Super Bowl is February 2nd starting at 4:30 p.m. Mt Time

As far as the Kansas City Chiefs go, the top questions are:

What time is the Chiefs game Sunday? The Super Bowl is February 2nd starting at 4:30 p.m. Mt Time When was the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl? 1970 How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won? 1 What channel is the Chiefs game on? on Fox Who owns the Kansas City Chiefs? Clark Hunt

You can check out more information on what all is going on Super Sunday at Google Trends.