Mother of Former Law Maker Appointed to Idaho Legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A legislative vacancy left by a law maker who joined an Idaho congressman's staff will be filled by a Boise realtor who also happens to be his mother. The Office of Gov. Brad Little says Regina Bayer will fill Senate Legislative District 21 for her son, Cliff Bayer, after he accepted a position as Chief of Staff for Congressman Russ Fulcher. Fulcher was elected last year to represent the 1st Congressional District in the House. According to the governor's office, Regina is a realtor with more than 30 years of experience and has been a former president of the Boise Regional REALTORS. “I greatly appreciate Regina’s willingness to step up and serve the people of Idaho and District 21,” Governor Little said in a prepared statement. “She shares our vision of making Idaho the place our children and grandchildren want to call home.” Regina, who started Friday, will fill out the rest of her son's term until the next general election.