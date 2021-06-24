Motorcycle VS Vehicle Accident Leads To Injury In Blaine County

A motorcycle versus vehicle accident led to the injury of a 67 year old man from Buhl. The accident occurred on June 22nd at around 1 pm.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street and 5th Ave in Ketchum. 67 year old Ronald Jenkins and his passenger were stopped southbound on Main Street at a stoplight behind two vehicles waiting to make a left hand turn. Jenkins tried to pass the two vehicles by pulling into the right lane when the motorcycle collided with the GMC Yukon. The motorcycle lost balance and tipped.

According to the press release from the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jenkins who was driving the motorcycle was transported to St. Lukes Wood River Medical Center by ground ambulance for assessment of his injuries. Neither person on the motorcycle were wearing helmets. No one else was injured in the crash.

