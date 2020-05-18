Mt. St. Helens — Epic Video From Reporter in Blast Zone [VIDEO]

May 18, 1980, was a day that many of us who were alive will never forget. The only 'modern day' full scale eruption of a volcano in the Continental US in history (the last 200 years).

KOMO-TV news reporter Dave Crockett had no idea what he was getting into when he grabbed a camera and headed to the blast zone prior to the eruption. He had no idea what awaited him. The mountain had actually been rather quiet for weeks before severe earthquake activity roared the peak to life early that Sunday morning.

What happened, the rest, would go do in journalism history as perhaps one of the greatest pieces ever done. We will never forget this, nor would he.