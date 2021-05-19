Explosion at Mountain Home Grain Facility Sends One to Hospital

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was hospitalized following a reported explosion at a grain storage facility near Mountain Home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were called out just before 5 p.m. to the reported explosion and fire at the Simplot facility northwest of the town. Crews were able to evacuate the area and Elmore County Ambulance Service took one person to the a Boise hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mountain Home Fire Department contained and extinguished the the fire. According to the sheriff's office, the cause of the explosion was linked to an industrial accident that happened during normal maintenance at the facility.

