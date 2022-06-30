For anyone that has ever shot off fireworks, odds are you have shot off aerial ones. These include Roman candles, parachutes, artillery shells, single-shot tubes, or some sort of firework that traditionally explodes in the sky. While these are the ones that are the most fun to shoot off, unfortunately, they are illegal to shoot off in the state of Idaho. You can buy and have fun with sparklers, tanks, fountains, and other ground fireworks, but for the big ones, you are out of luck. While some may be happy and content with this, as it is much safer, many do not agree or appreciate the law. Is it time for Idaho to change the law and let aerial fireworks become legal once again?

Why Aerial Fireworks Are Illegal in Idaho

Thanks to the Fireworks Act of 1997, only nonaerial common fireworks have been legal in Idaho for the last twenty-five years. There are ways to still buy aerial fireworks, but shooting them off in the state of Idaho is illegal and will result in a fine of up to $100 for first-time accusers. By signing an affidavit, you can buy aerial fireworks at select locations, as long as you sign and promise to not shoot them off in the state. It seems like it is asking for the law to be broken and is almost tempting you to do so. While Nevada and Utah are not that far, odds are you are not going to drive an hour or more to shoot off fireworks.

Why Aerial Fireworks Should be Legal in Idaho

By letting certain stands sell aerial fireworks, via signing an affidavit, it makes it easy to gain access to them, as well as makes it easy to fire them off. A $100 fine isn't that much in the grand scheme of things. Often, you can fire your fireworks and be done before any authorities would even be alerted, and your neighbors may even enjoy the show. Officers can't possibly cite everyone that breaks this law, and many people do it every year with no repercussions. With residents already breaking the law, it not being heavenly enforced, and the fine not being that expensive, is it a law worth staying in effect? More people may buy fireworks and put money into the economy if aerial ones were made legal.

When the conditions are at an extremely dry rate, there can be laws and rules for that year, but having them be permanently illegal seems extreme. The law doesn't stop everyone, so open the law and reverse it. While fountains may be less likely to start a fire, they can still start one if not managed properly. Be safe, be smart, and don't ruin it for everyone else, and there is no reason aerial fireworks shouldn't be lighting up the nighttime sky on the Fourth every year. Be responsible this year and stick to nonaerial fireworks, at least until the law is overturned.

