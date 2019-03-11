Woman Injured by Chemical Explosion in Filer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A woman was injured from a building on fire in Filer Saturday afternoon.

According to Southern Idaho Regional Communications they dispatched several agencies to 620 Yakima Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Upon arrival the Filer Fire and Rescue Department was able to contain the fire within 10 minutes.

Filer Fire Chief Bud Compher said the woman was transported to the hospital by Magic Valley Paramedics and an officer with the Filer Police Department said she received second degree burns.

"The people that were inside doing remodeling were taking out floor tiles and using a chemical to get the tar out, and they said they had an explosion that burned the lady," Compher said.

He said two people were inside the building when the fire happened. They were able to evacuate but that the fire caused extensive damaged inside, Compher explained.

At this time officials are not releasing the names of those involved.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Power and Filer police assisted as well.

Compher said they're still investigating what type of chemicals the people were using.