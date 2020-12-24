My Favorite Things: What Are Idahoans Loving This Christmas Season

There are a lot of things to love in our lives. You may have an amazing family, job, pets, and friends that make you feel special. You may have foods that you love or a sports team that gives your life purpose. Maybe you find joy in serving or your joy comes from other people doing nice things for you. You may also be someone who is finding it hard to be happy about anything these days. I truly hope you can find something that brings you joy and makes you feel worth as much as you really are.

Out of curiosity, I was looking through some lists of the things Idahoans are loving the most this year. Let's call it a list of favorite things. Because in a year of things we didn't especially enjoy, it's nice to look for the good things. On a few websites I found what our favorite Christmas movie is, our favorite Christmas treat to snack on, and they even found out what the most popular Christmas gift is expected to be in Idaho.

For the favorite Christmas movie in Idaho, they went with a solid (and perfect) choice. Elf came in number one based on the data gathered by Comparitech of our individual searches for the most popular Christmas movies of all time.

Our favorite treat was announced by Zippia using data trends of our purchases and online searches and mentions. In Idaho we really love candy canes.

The final favorite thing I found for Idahoans was the gift that 'everyone' was talking about and wishing for on Black Friday so it could be under the tree on Christmas Day. And judging by their findings at HomeSnacks, Idaho is into video games this year. Assassins Creed: Valhalla is the specific game that Idahoans were wishing for this year.

Whatever ends up under your tree, I hope you have a very merry Christmas and the new year is full of joy for you.