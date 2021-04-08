National Competitive Eater Coming To Twin Falls For Challenge

A national competitive eater and YouTube star is coming to Twin Falls and taking on an eating challenge at 2nd South Market Friday, April 9th and will continue her visit in Twin Falls through Saturday April 10th.

Her name is Raina Huang and she will go down to 2nd South Market on Friday, April 9th starting at 9 a.m. she will take part in a crepe eating contest they are calling "Oh Crepe!"

Her challenge will last about half an hour and you can go see her eat a ton of crepes if you would like. After that she plans on going with a fellow competitive food eater Blaine Koenig to the Perrine Bridge where he will be tandem BASE jumping. She will not be jumping, I can imagine it wouldn't be fun after eating all those crepes, I know I would lose my breakfast if I did it.

Then on Saturday April 10th Raina will be at 2nd South Market again participating in some event at Lucy's New York Style Pizzeria, CloverLeaf Creamery and Smokey Bone.

It is important to note that the public is allowed to come and watch all the events if they wish to do so and take some photos. Raina is stopping by to do all of this after she visits parts of Utah so she is making her way through the west coast.

I have never seen a competitive eater before so I might have to go down there and check it out. It looks like a lot of fun.