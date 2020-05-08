Nearly Half Of Idaho Unemployed; U.S. At Great Depression Levels

New United States employment data has now confirmed that the Coronavirus has had an economic impact on the country that has not been experienced in 80 years.

Unemployment is at a staggering level in the U.S. The Labor Department has the current national number at nearly 15%, according to information reported by msnmoney. While Great Depression levels peaked at a quarter of the country's population in the early 1930s, the U.S. hasn't experienced this high a rate of unemployment since.

In Idaho, more than 870,000 people are reported jobless, which is almost half of the entire state's population of at an estimated 1.8 million. As of May 7, 2020, filed jobless claims had exceeded 7,400.

The Coronavirus was first reported in the United States in Seattle in late January, 2020. Since then, more than 1.2 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of deaths nationally has now exceeded 73,000. The states of Montana and Wyoming have the lowest reported cases of Coronavirus, with Montana reporting 456 and Wyoming 631.

Twin Falls County has 11% of the state's confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ada County has the most cases, with Blaine County reporting the second highest cases.

For more information on the Coronavirus, along with recommendations from the CDC on how to decrease your chances of contracting the virus, click here. Stage two of Idaho Governor Brad Little's plan to reopen the state is currently set for May 16, 2020.