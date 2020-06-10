Network Pulls Cops Series After More Than 3 Decades On-Air

One of the earliest reality series to be produced which featured law enforcement from across the United States carrying out arrests has been removed from the lineup of a major pay-to-stream network.

The series Cops first began airing in 1989 on the FOX network. The program basically was cameramen doing ride-alongs with police officers as they responded to actual criminal calls. The program's intro song, "Bad Boys (Cops Theme)," by the band Inner Circle, became the anthem for law enforcement after producers of the show gained rights to use.

I still remember watching the series when I was in high school. If I was having a bad day, Cops always seemed to be a good reminder that life could be a lot worse. The program was a combination of a look behind the scenes at law enforcement, and a stern reminder of what awaits a person who decides to break the law.

The recent death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, who passed away after being restrained by four Minneapolis police officers, has resulted in worldwide protesting, looting, and the suggested removal of films and television programs, statues, and other historical markers deemed racially insensitive.

The Paramount Network recently removed the program from its lineup after 32 years on-air, according to information shared by lawofficer.com. The film "Gone With The Wind," was also recently pulled from HBO, according to an update by movieweb.com.